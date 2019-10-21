Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Is Writing a 'Self-Empowerment' Book for 'An Army of Boss Bitches'

Kristin Doute of Vanderpump Rules, who just last month broke things off with her sentient beard of a boyfriend Brian Carter, has announced that she is writing a book about dating. I can’t think of anyone more under- qualified to do so—with the very real exception of cast mate Scheana Shay—and yet, I cannot wait to get my hands on this thing.

The book, tentatively titled He’s Making You Crazy, will be published next year. Doute is co-writing with Michele Alexander, author of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. According to People, Doute believes her book with reframe how women “get used to being called crazy.” She said, “People might call this a self-help book, but I see it as a self-empowerment book. My goal is to create an army of boss bitches who own being ‘crazy’ and fight for the respect we deserve.” I am impressed by her ability to shove as many buzz words into a single sentence as she can at any given moment.

Advertisement

She continued, “I want to give every reader the tools to avoid or get out of unhealthy situations and find real love. Sometimes that requires deep self-reflection, but sometimes you just need to put on your detective’s hat and hack a man’s email account.” I think that is an interesting ambition for someone who has yet to find real love, but I digress. I would like to know how to hack someone just in case I need to, and I would love for the person to teach me to be Doute.

I just hope Stassi Schroeder is watching her back—someone is coming for her brand.