Image: Getty

Splitsville has two new residents: Vanderpump Rules villain Kristen Doute and her squatter boyfriend Brian Carter have broken up. In most situations, it’s not particularly kind to poke fun at celebrity conscious uncouplings, but in this particular example, it absolutely is—because he sucked.

Kristen was essentially funding Carter’s entire life, which her reality-show BFFs Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz brought up to her like a million times in various white wine-induced moments of uncomfortable honesty. I’m not sure if it was their constant pestering or something else, but apparently Kirsten and Carter are through, baby. I look forward to watching it play out in the next season.

Advertisement

Doute shared the news on Instagram Sunday night in a lengthy caption of a photo of her lounging on what appears to be a pink velvet bean bag chair, looking inquisitive as she stares into the distance. She writes:

“I haven’t come to terms with everyone wanting a black and white answer of where Carter and I stand. I want to scream, what about the gray parts of this, the undefinable aspects of loving and caring for someone, while knowing that they aren’t your person anymore? After the therapy, the meditation, all the steps you take to pursue actual self love, how do you define the realization that you have to move on in order to truly grow? ...Carter and I both know and have come to terms that our new label is friends - full of the utmost love and respect. He’s one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known. As we unravel what has been for so long such an intertwined life, it hasn’t been easy. But it’s a step in the right direction. It may not be the black and white answer everyone is looking for, but it’s our answer and that will just have to do.”

There’s more, but it’s a novel, so just glance at it instead:

Advertisement

“One of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known”?