Screenshot: Lights Out with David Spade/YouTube

An easy way to make me lose all respect for you is to introduce yourself as a “comedian” or god forbid, “comedy fan.” I’ve been this joyless and stubborn since birth. However, that changed today. Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder attempted stand-up, and now I like jokes.

I didn’t want this, but here it is: Schroeder paid David Spade a visit on his new Comedy Central series, Lights Out with David Spade, and performed stand-up. She said she was “tackling a great fear,” before hitting the stage and I’m proud of her. Spade fed jokes to her through an ear piece, and while they weren’t funny, her delivery was. “Hey everybody! I’m on a reality show. People always say Vanderpump Rules has got to be fake, right?” she pauses. “No, it’s 100 percent really that shitty.” Laughs ensue.

I’d love to see her perform her own material, which is something I’ve never said about any joke teller, ever. Well, it is possible I said something similar when Vanderpump Rules cast members Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix got into a huge fight over not taking comedy “seriously” in Season 4. That was hilarious, and I’d like more please.

Thanks!