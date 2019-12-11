Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images for Allergan )

Khloé Kardashian took advantage of the latest way to show You’re Going Through It: posting cryptic messages to your Instagram Story. On Dec. 5, Kardashian said she has officially forgiven Jordyn Woods for her role in the L ’affaire Tristan Thompson. But that positive energy is GONE, ya heard!!

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Woods has taken a lie detector test during the March events and she passed, saying she had not slept with Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s daughter . It seems Kardashian was not pleased with this development and posted one note to her Instagram Stories that she might have made herself. It says in all caps, so forgive the typing, “LIARS ARE ALWAYS READY TO TAKE OATHS.”

The next slide was a repost from @3am.thoughts.official that read, “Stop being so f* cking forgiving, people know exactly what the f* ck they’re doing.”

But Kardashian wasn’t done. Next up was a repost from @poisonnotes: “Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter or broken. Hush until you’re healed.”

To her credit, around the same time, Woods reposted from @bombshell_nyc to her own Instagram Story: “ I hope my ex is happy & healthy. hope olds friends who I out grown are doing good,” the message read. “I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I’m ready for some serious blessings this year.”

This all seems very tiring to perform in public. I could not be this famous!

I wonder if this will be the scandal that closes out this decade or if we’ll have to continue hearing about this alongside Super Tuesday predictions. [Page Six]

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have great holiday plans in Kentucky, which of course means the plans are food-centric. “It may be unique to the rest of the world but not to us. We love corn pudding, broccoli cheddar casserole, sweet potatoes pie, all the good stuff,” Cartwright said.

It * is* all the good stuff!

There will also be beer cheese, which I think is a Vanderpump Rules inside joke, from Lexington to “figure out labels and stuff.” [E! News]

