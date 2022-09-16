As Britain continues to mourn their late monarch Queen Elizabeth II—and grapple with her, er, complicated legacy—two women have reportedly been sexually assaulted while standing in a now 24 -hours-long line to pay their respects, according to the Mirror UK.

After declaring an official, last-minute bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, UK citizens were invited to view Lizzie’s coffin at Westminster Hall, on display until the funeral procession begins. But as thousands of mourners waited in the queue at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday night, 19-year-old Adio Adeshine allegedly took the opportunity to expose himself and press his genitals against at least two women from behind.



One of the unnamed victims said she had been waiting in a five-mile line for hours, surrounded by the same pack of mourners, when she suddenly noticed Adeshine in the crowd—a mourner she didn’t recognize. She watched him get closer and closer to her before feeling something make contact with her back, only to turn around and find Adeshine’s exposed penis. The woman said she later saw Adeshine inappropriately touching other women in line in the same manner, before security and police arrived on the scene.



Once Adeshine spotted police making their way towards him, the assailant reportedly chucked his phone into the River Thames, then leapt into the river himself to escape authorities. He was arrested upon emerging from the river and taken into custody Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Adeshine was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Adeshine has pleaded not guilty and is currently in custody.



Despite whatever opinions anyone may have about the late Queen, it appears women can’t even mourn their head of state without being sexually harassed, or, more specifically, being poked in the back by a dick. If women can’t let their guard down in a space held for grieving and sorrow, where can they? Nowhere, actually! The fucking horror.