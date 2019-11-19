Two Jail Workers Arrested for Failing to Check on Jeffrey Epstein the Night of His Suicide

Two federal employees of The Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan were taken into custody Tuesday morning for their failure to check in on Jeffrey Epstein the night he died by suicide, the New York Times reports. They are expected to be charged later today.

On August 9, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged with a bed sheet two weeks after he was discovered unconscious in his cell with marks around his neck and placed on suicide watch. According to the Times, the two jail workers were instructed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes but instead, fell asleep for hours and “falsified records to cover up what they had done.” As USA Today points out, the charges against them are the first from Attorney General William Barr’s multiple investigations into Epstein’s death.

Also on Monday: a new Jeffrey Epstein accuser referred to as “Jane Doe 15" in court documents held a press conference in Los Angeles, where she alleged she suffered “vicious, prolonged sexual assault” by Epstein. According to the BBC, Jane Doe 15 claimed Epstein assaulted her at his ranch in New Mexico when she was just 15 years old. She met his secretary on a school trip to New York, who said the billionaire was interested in helping underprivileged youths. Jane Doe 15 was flown to New Mexico with other young women where she claims he requested she give him a massage, and then he assaulted her. With Epstein dead, she is asking the men close to him and his alleged sex trafficking ring to step up: “Prince Andrew, and any others who were close to Epstein, should come forward and give a statement under oath on what information they have,” instructing them to “voluntarily meet with the FBI and prosecutors who are investigating this criminal case in New York, and also to provide his deposition under oath.”