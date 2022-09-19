What a day to be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s social media person and have to explain to the 43-year-old what TikTok is!

On Monday morning—just three days after Levine’s model wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed their third pregnancy with a photo of her growing bump—Instagram model Sumner Stroh dropped a bombshell TikTok in which Stroh alleges Levine “manipulated” her into having an affair. Stroh said that back in June, after months of not talking, DMed her on Instagram asking if Stroh is “ok with” him and his wife naming their forthcoming baby after her. Messy!

The full DM read: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.” He followed up the message with a shrugging emoji (odd!):



In her TikTok, Stroh recalls “having an affair with a man who’s married to Victoria’s Secret model.” When the affair began, she said, “I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point,” Stroh continued. (Elevator music!!!) “So, I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.” As for why Stroh decided to share her story now, she explains at the end of the video that she’d “sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid—so here I am.”

Stroh says that upon reading the DMs, she felt “like I have to be in hell at this point.” She said she “never wanted to come forward,” knowing “the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model,” and the “stereotypes” associated with being an influencer.

“Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions,” she wrote in an Instagram story after posting the TikTok. “I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

Many will likely walk away from Stroh’s TikTok with their main takeaway being the absolutely bonkers news that Levine allegedly wants to name his and his wife’s third child after his mistress, which is very twisted! But I also have questions about Stroh’s claims that Levine caused her to “feel exploited” and “manipulated” her, which sounds as if not more concerning than his fucked up baby-naming ritual. (A ritual that sure raises questions about how the names of his two young daughters—Dusty Rose and Gio Grace—came about!)



Levine and Prinsloo began dating in 2012 and married two years later, in 2014. Their young daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and the couple announced their third pregnancy earlier this month. They’ve yet to comment on Stroh’s TikTok allegations.

Among the many questions surrounding all of this, I keep coming back to Levine’s bizarre emoji choices. Prinsloo is a literal Victoria’s Secret model who looks like this, and Levine is an “elevator music” creator who hasn’t made a tolerable song in years and is apparently unironically throwing the shrugging emoji around in 2022. I hate what society allows mediocre men to do!!