Trump-Appointed Judge Bans the Abortion Pill Nationwide, Starting in 7 Days

On Friday evening—which happens to be Good Friday for Christians (this was likely deliberate) — Trump-appointed federal judge and devout Texas Christian Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling that effectively bans the main abortion pill, mifepristone, nationwide. The ruling revoked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, which has been used safely since the year 2000, effec tive one week from today, unless the federal government can successfully challenge it by then.

Kacsmaryk, a rabidly anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ lawyer before Donald Trump nominated him to a lifetime seat on the federal bench in 2019, attempted to get around the criticism of withdrawing approval of a drug that was okayed over 20 years ago by blaming the FDA . He wrote that the agency “stonewalled judicial review” of mifepristone by ignoring anti-abortion activists’ petitions contesting the drug’s approval. “Had FDA responded to Plaintiffs’ petitions within the 360 total days allotted, this case would have been in federal court decades earlier. Instead, FDA postponed and procrastinated for nearly 6,000 days,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Donald Trump nominated Kacsmaryk to a lifetime seat on the federal bench in 2019, and he has certainly fulfilled his purpose . Anti-abortion activists strategically filed the federal lawsuit in a Texas district where Kacsmaryk is the only judge in order to ensure this outcome. Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group that wrote the state law the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade, baselessly argue along with the plaintiffs in their suit that the FDA was wrong to approve mifepristone decades ago and wrong to make updates to that approval , like approving its use through 10 weeks of pregnancy, up from seven. Notably, they filed the lawsuit against the government after the six-year statute of limitations, and after Roe fell.

Kacsmaryk made his personal feelings about abortion quite clear throughout the ruling, describing a medication abortion as the “killing of an unborn human.” In fact, m ifepristone, the first of two drugs in the FDA-approved abortion regimen, halts a pregnancy from progressing, while the second drug, misoprostol, causes uterine contractions to expel the tissue. Misoprostol, an ulcer medication, can also be used on its own to end a pregnancy, though it may cause more side effects (more on that in a second). Medication abortions accounted for 54 percent of all abortions done in medical settings in 2020, and mifepristone is also used by people experiencing incomplete miscarriages.

Advertisement

While Friday’s ruling is devas tati ng , it does not mean the end of medication abortion in blue states, as eight multistate providers including Planned Parenthood have said they’re prepared to offer misoprostol-only abortions if necessary—and others are expected to do the same. The two-drug combo will also remain available when shipped internationally from Aid Access and from community support networks like Red State Access. Anyone self-managing their abortions outside the U.S. medical system may face legal risks, so if they are going to buy pills, they should first read this guide to minimizing your risks, including your digital footprint.

Misoprostol-only abortions are safe and effective, but slightly less effective than medication abortions done with both drugs. Jamila Perritt, an OB/GYN and the president and CEO of Physicians for Reproductive Health, told reporters on a recent press call that none of the legal issues around the abortion pill have to do with its safety. “It’s never been about the medicine. This is about ending abortion,” Perritt said. “It would be one thing if they were saying ‘oh, we need to ban this medicine because it’s not safe, all these terrible things are happening.’ That’s not what’s happening.”

Advertisement

Ashley Brink, Wichita clinic manager at Trust Women Kansas, said on a press call she expected patients to be very confused as people called the clinic before Roe fell unsure if they could get a legal abortion. “I can already assume that whatever ruling comes down, there will be people who believe that medication abortion in general has been banned in this country and may not be able to access it. That may be the truth or may be a half truth,” Brink said.

The point of this latest ruling is to make it so difficult to get an abortion that people simply give up. Some clinics will only be able to continue with procedural abortions, which will impact the number of people they can serve at a time when clinics are slammed with patients from banned states and it’s taking longer and longer to get an appointment.

Advertisement

But there are questions about whether anything would change immediately. A trio of law professors noted in Slate that under the 1938 Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, only the FDA can withdraw approval for a drug. (It’s an argument a group of food and drug law scholars made in an amicus brief supporting the FDA.) The FDA could also choose not to enforce Kacsmaryk’s ruling, and some providers could even choose to keep prescribing mifepristone. Before the ruling, three abortion providers—Whole Woman’s Health, Trust Women, and Hey Jane—said they’d continue with the usual regimen unless the FDA tells them otherwise.

In general, though, the very idea that a judge can decree which drugs are legal or not could also undermine the entire federal system for approving medications, potentially imperiling everything from HIV drugs, birth control, and covid vaccines, as STAT News reported. One health law expert told CNBC that it could set a “cataclysmic” precedent.



Advertisement

If and when the ruling is appealed, it will go to the ultraconservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and after that, the Supreme Court. The lawsuit is on very shaky legal ground, but that doesn’t matter much when Trump-appointed judges are the ones hearing the case.