Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who took over for Jon Stewart in 2015, seems to be pulling a Pete Davidson-style career course correction. The South African comedian was seen prancing about New York City with pop star Dua Lipa on Wednesday night, according to the Daily Mail, AND loud quitting his hosting gig on Thursday night in front of an audience so dramatic I just mailed their applications in to Tisch.



First, the more urgent of the two news items: the romp!!! Noah, 38, and Dula Peep, 27, were spotted for the first time together at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican spot in the East Village. In exclusive photos, the duo are seen “cozying up together” in a corner of the restaurant. Daily Mail claims the two had “some stellar chemistry” and sealed the evening with a kiss and a street snuggle. Dua can even be seen on her tippy-toes as she goes in for the hug. What is this, a rom-com? I’m equal parts nauseated and delighted for them.



An onlooker told Daily Mail: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”



I’d venture to say that a funny, brilliant, generally un-problematic political satirist is a big step up from Dua’s ex, Anwar Hadid (Bella and Gigi’s brother), who is an admitted anti-vaxxer. The two split in December 2021 after two years of on-again, off-again chaos. The bar was set pretty damn low, but Dua has pole vaulted right over it. As for Noah? Apparently he separated from ex Minka Kelly (who I know exclusively as Lyla from Friday Night Lights) in May of this year, after their own two-year relationship. I love when celebrities play musical chairs!

Amid all this making out with a cool, beloved pop star, in a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central show, he is leaving the show. A Comedy Central source told TMZ that his decision has to do with his “schedule, which is hardcore crazy...and it’s just too much of a grind for him to do a daily show.”



“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”

Anyways, I hope the new lovebirds are so smitten that they’re…levitating. I’m so sorry.