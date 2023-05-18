In the catastrophic event that you missed it (weirdo!), here’s what we got confirmation on, Sandoval’s ex-partner of nine years and Leviss’ best friend, Ariana Madix, first discovered evidence of their affair on Sandoval’s phone during one of his glorified karaoke performances; Sandoval and Leviss had sex in her car outside the home he shared with Madix as she mourned the death of her beloved dog; the pair planned to tell Madix of their 7-month-long dalliance before the reunion (which airs next week); and Leviss showed borderline sociopathic levels of remorse (zero) about the whole thing.

Advertisement

“I’ve never had sex like that before,” Leviss giddily tells producers of their tryst at one point during the finale. Really? Everyone I know has gotten their back blown out by the frontman of a bad cover band with an earring in a sedan during at least one low point in their lives. Even still, whatever was happening in the backseat of Leviss’ car was likely a snoozefest compared to Madix receiving cunnilingus from co-star Lala Kent in Sandoval’s car circa 2019. People don’t forget.

Meanwhile, Madix publicly addressed the affair for the first time on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live after the episode. Besides looking criminally hot, she informed audiences she’s hanging in there just fine, doesn’t plan on forgiving Sandoval or Leviss anytime soon, and, with regard to their supposed breakup, said Leviss was sending letters à la Nicholas Sparks to Sandoval—from wherever her publicist told her to hide out—as recently as four days ago...

Advertisement

Something tells me this is only going to get better.