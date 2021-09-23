The smell of body makeup and shea butter is wafting through the air which can only mean one thing: it’s time for the Savage x Fenty fashion show. On Friday, Amazon will air the third year of Rihanna’s lingerie line—one of her many gifts to humankind—which will feature models like Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid and performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, and Normani (to name a few.)

Rihanna started her lingerie line in 2018 to as much fanfare as her beauty line, both of which carry her surname. Rihanna’s first two shows were full- on experiences incorporating lavish sets, musical performances, and even a little bit of controversy. We expect no less from this year’s.

So far we’ve only gotten a trailer of the Amazon special, but thankfully the powers that be have seen fit to snap a few shots of the Savage x Fenty black carpet to give the people a tantalizing preview of what’s to come from the new collection.

Strap on your lace and latex, we’re going in!

