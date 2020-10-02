Rihanna and Cara Delevingne Bring Back the Fashion Mullet, Are You Excited Yet

Image : Jeritt Clark ( Getty Images )

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show debuts on Amazon Prime today, and if you weren’t jolted awake in the night by a friend or text alert informing you of the other big news that occurred last evening, that’s great, because you can now look at some nice pictures of hot people in lingerie with clear eyes.



Personally, I’m saving the show for myself as a treat after the workday is over, but taking a little look-see at the photos of what transpired has revealed to me that Cara Delevigne has a fashion mullet now?

Image : Jeritt Clark ( Getty Images )

This is a choice! A choice that I assume is a wig, but it also matches Rihanna’s fashion mullet, which I caught in her Instagram preview for this event. Never mind the comments there, which are full of stans screaming about the next album’s whereabouts. Just consider the fashion mullet as a hair choice for you and yours, especially if you haven’t gotten a haircut in a while and are sick of looking at the mop on your head and want to do something that will make it look like you’ve DONE something of note since March!!

Any excitement about the Fenty fashion show does not come from just looking at the photos , because at the end of the day, it’s just lingerie—good lingerie that looks good on whoever deig ns to put it on their bod, but lingerie just the same. However! Look at Shea Coulée in this drip.



Image : Jeritt Clark ( Getty Images )

This shade of blue—hyacinth?—is perfection, close enough to purple to be interesting but without swerving towards Barney or Grimace. Wouldn’t it be nice to be somewhere that looks like an experiential Instagram-bait marketing experiment, with a backdrop of the same fetching pastel hues as seen above, lying on some clouds made of memory foam and cotton batting, gazing up at a fake galaxy, created by those “nebula lights” that are constantly advertised to me on Instagram? Yes, I think so. That’s how this picture of Shea Coulée makes me feel.

You know who else looked nice? Choreographer Paris Goebbels, that’s who!

Image : Jeritt Clark ( Getty Images )

Seems she also has a fashion mullet, leading me to believe that it is a WIG and that it was part of the whole situation, and if that’s the case, I’m ready to be transported to whatever realm these women inhabit. Maybe I’ll exit with a fashion mullet. Maybe I will never come back!