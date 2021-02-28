Tina Fey Promises a Politics-Free, Smooth-Brained Golden Globes

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Tina Fey, who is hosting tonight’s Golden Globes alongside Amy Poehler, has promised a smooth-brained award show fit for the Biden era.

In an interview with journalist Jill Rappaport on her podcast Rappaport to the Rescue, Fey said she and Poehler planned on keeping things light and politics-free. “We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes.”

Yawn.

I can’t imagine that anyone is yearning for anything resembling a Trump-era Golden Globes experience, which notably included Jimmy Fallon making utterly unfunny “political jokes” about Trump’s election in 2017. (The Golden Globes is “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” Fallon cracked at the time. Ha Ha Ha.) Nonetheless, this is a hopelessly banal statement—a distance cousin to the likes of “we’re more divided than ever!” Not to mention that the Golden Globes is itself a politicized space, it still being an overwhelmingly white institution.

Advertisement

Perhaps the only thing worse than making such awful jokes is declaring that such jokes are off-limits. In any case...enjoy the 2021 Golden Globes!

Cardi B has another food-related dispatch...can someone please advise?

