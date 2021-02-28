Tina Fey Promises a Politics-Free, Smooth-Brained Golden Globes

Tina Fey, who is hosting tonight’s Golden Globes alongside Amy Poehler, has promised a smooth-brained award show fit for the Biden era.
In an interview with journalist Jill Rappaport on her podcast Rappaport to the Rescue, Fey said she and Poehler planned on keeping things light and politics-free. “We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes.”
Yawn.
I can’t imagine that anyone is yearning for anything resembling a Trump-era Golden Globes experience, which notably included Jimmy Fallon making utterly unfunny “political jokes” about Trump’s election in 2017. (The Golden Globes is “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” Fallon cracked at the time. Ha Ha Ha.) Nonetheless, this is a hopelessly banal statement—a distance cousin to the likes of “we’re more divided than ever!” Not to mention that the Golden Globes is itself a politicized space, it still being an overwhelmingly white institution.
Perhaps the only thing worse than making such awful jokes is declaring that such jokes are off-limits. In any case...enjoy the 2021 Golden Globes!
Cardi B has another food-related dispatch...can someone please advise?
- After three marriages, Jane Fonda says she has no interest in getting married again: “I can watch whatever I want on TV,” she said while doing press for the Golden Globes. “So I don’t ever want to be married again.” Good enough for me! [Page Six]
- Amid sexual abuse allegations, Armie Hammer appears to have moved out of his Los Angeles home “under the cover of night.” According to Page Six, Hammer’s house had been on the market for months before he sold it earlier this month. A neighbor told the tabloid that though they didn’t see Hammer, “trucks and a gaggle of movers descended on the property, working well after midnight and lit only by flashlights.” They also think it’s fishy his house didn’t sell sooner. [Page Six]
- What have I been up to? Oh, just “beaming” at my boyfriend Travis Barker in the studio. [Us Weekly]
DISCUSSION
I usually just consider Hollywood awards shows the “Look at us pat ourselves on the back” awards. Rewarding things is just fine I suppose, but I don’t feel they need to spend god-knows how much money on an event where actors and actresses thank people for giving them an award for job they got massively overpaid for. Compounded by the facts that the determinations for how these rewards are given are often very poorly handled, and that the winners can now use these awards to demand to be even more overpaid for their future jobs.
I’m not bitter, I assure you. I just don’t see the point.