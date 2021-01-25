Paige Lorenze Details Harrowing Abuse Allegations Against Ex Armie Hammer, Including Branding

Image : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

In an interview with Page Six, Paige Lorenze, the 22-year-old ex-girlfriend of Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer, has detailed the harrowing physical abuse, including knife scars and bruises, that she allegedly suffered during their four-month relationship last year . “He would cut off underwear or bras and use the knife and put it all over my body,” she told the publication. “I kind of sat back and let it happen I didn’t really know what to do or say… As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.” Lorenze, whose report arrives on the heels of other strikingly similar allegations of abuse regarding Hammer, says that the actor was intent on her displaying her injuries to the public: “I think it was part of [the] marking and branding.”

Lorenze says that Hammer carved the letter “A” into her skin, near her vagina, a scar that she plans on having removed. (An image of the injury was shared with The Daily Mail.) “He would always tell me when he got back from the gym that he was bragging to his friends about carving an ‘A’ into me. I have gotten a DM saying Armie had sent me photos of me tied up that I didn’t know about. I didn’t even know the photos existed or what they look like. I don’t know if I was blindfolded.”

She describes the relationship as being emotionally jarring—he’d shower her with compliments to ease her “into darker things.” “He would tell me things that would make me feel on top of the world. The first time we met he had me call him ‘sir’ or ‘daddy.’ It didn’t really alarm me. I was like, ‘This is different and this could be fun and an adventure,’ and I liked him. [He] knew what he was doing and knew how to get me to do these things, he was smart about it. He wanted me to be his sex slave. He was like, ‘You are so trainable.’”

Lorenze added that she believes Hammer “enjoyed hurting women, but used BDSM as a mask for this ” and frequently mentioned “consuming her”:



“There were red flags throughout the relationship. I guess I just put them to the side and he made me feel so confident at times. He would talk about it like a traditional BDSM relationship but it wasn’t. This was way outside and beyond that... The tough part of this is that consent is really complicated. Emotionally and psychologically you can be just as traumatized. It’s disgusting that he coerces women into these situations. It’s dangerous. ...Learning how to say ‘no’ is such a fabulous lesson. I didn’t realize how important it was.It takes building your self esteem and you are so much less vulnerable to people like Armie.”

Lorenze also spoke to UK tabloid The Daily Mail in a video interview, giving additional details about her alleged abuse. She described him biting her a threatening, not loving, gesture. “It wasn’t sexy, it was more just painful and he did, like I said, on multiple occasions, ask for me to remove my ribs,” she said. “It’s scary because he said it so seriously and I think he’s obsessed with this idea of consuming and eating the person that he is with.”

She also said that “people who know Armie say he already has three new ‘pets,’ one aged 19.”

A lawyer for Hammer pushed back on the interviews, sharing a statement with Page Six: “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

Lorenze’s accusations arrive two weeks after disturbing texts and DMs, assumed to be from Hammer, surfaced. In these messages the sender claimed to be “100% a cannibal,” wanting to “eat” and “drink” the blood of the recipient, among various violent kinks. Hammer denied sending the texts, labeling them “vicious and spurious,” yet quickly dropped out of his upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, which he was scheduled to star in alongside Jennifer Lopez. Immediately after his remarks made the rounds, another of Hammer’s exes , Courtney Vucekovich, described him as saying similarly threatening things ( “he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it” ) during their relationship: “He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything,” she said. “He put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK.”

Jezebel will continue to follow this story as it develops.