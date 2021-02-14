Julia Fox Had a Secret Quarantine Baby

Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images )

It’s impossible for my announcement of this information to be as compelling as Julia Fox’s, but here goes...Julia Fox had a baby!



She made the reveal tile- by- tile on Instagram on Sunday. I learned of the news after a post of her elbow sent me to her page to see what was up:

In the caption accompanying the most recent photo, the Uncut Gems star said she did the shoot with model and photographer Richie Shazam after her gynecologist informed her that she would have to deliver the baby early because of blood pressure issues. “I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me,” she wrote.

Fox gave birth to her son, Valentino, on Jan. 17.

Quarantine has made it far easier for celebrities to have secret pregnancies and secret babies, and I happen to like it. Secrets are fun, and it saves those of us who follow celeb goss from reading tedious incremental posts following nine months of pregnancy. Congrats, Julia!!

Cardi B has presented her entry for a category typically dominated by conservative politicians: Grossest-Looking Food Posted on Twitter by a Very Rich Person.

I feel pretty certain that these chocolate-covered strawberries at least taste good—unlike, say, my impression of Texas Senator John Cornyn’s brisket, or former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s veggie “pizza.” But I think we can agree that they aren’t the most visually appealing:

As a longtime Valentine’s Day lover, however, I appreciate the effort, and will forgive Cardi this post.

