Rapper A$AP Rocky was released from a Swedish jail on Friday pending a verdict in his assault trial, two days a letter from the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to Swedish prosecutors warned of “negative” repercussions for continuing to hold Rocky in custody.



According to NBC News, a letter sent by Ambassador Robert O’Brien on July 31 warned of “potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship” should A$AP Rocky not be released.

In response, Sweden’s prosecutor-general, Petra Lundh wrote: “No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible.”

The letters came following pleas to President Trump on behalf of A$AP Rocky from pals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Rocky was arrested July 3 on an assault charge his attorneys maintain that he attempted to peacefully resolve. The situation sounds like a terrible one for Rocky, who sat in jail for weeks before being charged with a crime as others, like rapper Quavo, came forward with their own stories of racism and mistreatment at the hands of Swedish cops.

On Friday, a judge ruled that Rocky was free to leave the country as he awaits a verdict. On Instagram, the rapper expressed gratitude for the support he received during the “humbling” experience:



“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT.”

Donald Trump also turned to social media and tweeted what appears to be an attempt at wordplay: “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”