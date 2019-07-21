Photo: Getty

Last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly stormed the White House on behalf of rapper A$AP Rocky to free him from Swedish jail. Donald Trump eventually intervened, sending out a string of tweets. In one, he claimed that he’d spoken to the Swedish Prime Minister and would “vouch for [A$AP’s] bail.” Unfortunately, it appears that Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian’s efforts have made A$AP’s situation worse. According to TMZ, the Swedish prosecutors have shown him “no sympathy” and have been “immovable on the subject of release.”

Sources connected to the case actually think intervention by the State Dept. and the President — who essentially said he would guarantee bail if they would release Rocky — could actually BACKFIRE. [...] The Swedish Prime Minister as much as said so Saturday, after Trump got him on the horn and lobbied for A$AP’s release, telling Trump about “the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts.” A spokesperson for the PM said, “He [the PM] underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

It’s a terrible situation for A$AP, one underscored by Quavo’s recent claims that he suffered similar racism at the hands of Swedish police. As for Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump, their lack of any conceivable grasp on foreign policy grows more obvious by the day. Justin Beiber summed it up nicely; he tweeted thanks to the president for helping his friend, adding “can you also let those kids out of cages?” [TMZ]

According to nefarious tipsters at Bravo, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is planning to tag team NeNe Leakes now that Kenya Moore has made her way back to the frontlines. It’s an interesting pivot for Porsha Williams specifically, as she previously could not exist on the same couch as Kenya without threats of violence. One could argue that motherhood has truly changed her perspective, but I find that reality television stars seek alliances like moths seek the flame. Regardless, production sources spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life on the upcoming drama:



“Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore seem to be making a pact and teaming up together to take on Nene Leakes during RHOA filming. They both feel this will not only make Nene angry and upset, but it will be a driving force for Porsha’s story line, beside’s everything going on with Dennis (McKinley),”

Advertisement

The gossip thankfully acknowledges my earlier point, claiming that “Kenya knows how to be good for TV.” Let’s hope! Last season had many viewers questioning the once-beloved franchise’s place as Bravo’s crown jewel. As it was also the season devoid of Kenya Moore, I have nothing but hope for the November premiere. [Hollywood Life]



Here’s Britney Spears at an art gallery.



Advertisement