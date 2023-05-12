Jewish Matchmaking | Official Trailer | Netflix

As a Hot Jewish Girl who someday hopes to find her “bashert” or soulmate, I lapped up Netflix’s latest reality show Jewish Matchmaking in two sittings like a cat with a packet of Churu (cat owners know). In the vein of Indian Matchmaking, which I have also watched in its entirety, the series follows matchmaker and dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom as she works with a catchall of Jewish singles to help them find their life partners—or, at least, get them on the right path. Unlike some other Netflix shows about Jews, this one is successful in capturing the fullness of the Jewish diaspora and its subsequent cultures: from those who lovingly describe themselves as Jew-ish and Ashkenazi Jews to observant Orthodox Jews and Sephardic Jews.

The show’s cast is most notably comprised of charming, quirky, and whip-smart Jewish women, who are quick to put fuckboys in their rightful place. Despite gentile women’s adoration of NJBs or Nice Jewish Boys, we also get to see the other side of the spectrum. EJBs (or Entitled Jewish Boys) are undeserving schlumps who demand blonde Israeli women with light eyes who can speak Hebrew (this is more or less a unicorn, though Aleeza somehow finds a dream woman who fits the description). One EJB on the show remarks that he does not like Jewish women with curly hair—though many Ashkenazi Jews have curly hair. Weird! It’s almost as if they hate Jewish women! EJBs aside, the show’s chronicling of the romantic process is addictive and heartwarming, featuring quippy pieces of advice from Aleeza like “date ’em till you hate ’em.” Team Dani forever. —Emily Leibert

Scroll through the Twitter account “Why You Should Have a Cat”

The bio for this page says it’s “​​the perfect account to show to your parents when you want a cat,” but I think it’s actually much more useful than that: It provides daily doses of 🥰, 🥲, and 😭 amid the rest of your timeline. Memorable entries include cats curling up in things, cats being very tiny, cats being unintentionally funny, cats sitting on clear surfaces, cats wearing clothes, cats basking in sunshine, cats loving the fridge, and a close-up of cat paws looking not unlike the MSCHF boots. I could look at this shit all day. —Susan Rinkunas

Watch The Last Thing He Told Me

The Last Thing He Told Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

I wasn’t immediately drawn to start this show because the reviews were meh and the Rotten Tomatoes score was low. (Both of which, of course, can always be wrong—and in this case, they absolutely were.) Then I saw a tweet that said something like, “If you’re not watching this what are you even doing?” so I watched the first episode (I’m easily influenced). Before I knew it, it was 12:45 a.m. and I’d blown through the five available episodes—which was the only way I was able to close my computer to go to sleep. (The latest episode drops today and I cannot wait to get home to watch it!!!!!!!)

Based on the novel by Laura Dave, starring Jennifer Garner, and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company (and streaming on Apple TV+), The Last Thing He Told Me lives in the same universe as shows like The Undoing, Little Fires Everywhere (another Witherspoon production), Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, and Mare of Eastdown: essentially, a strong woman protagonist trying to untangle a huge secret about a husband/ex-husband/lover/guy while also raising and/or protecting a kid from the truth. So if you’re into that genre, I can’t recommend this show enough. The plot’s kept me hooked, the twists have surprised me and, above all else, Garner is fucking incredible in it. —Lauren Tousignant

Listen to Animal Collective’s Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished (Reissue)

Animal Collective - Untitled #1 (Official Audio)

Psychedelia, even given the looseness of the term, rarely gets at the full potential effects of psychedelics. Typically the word is associated with whimsy, however off-kilter and woozy, and rarely does it describe the kind of horrifying effect such drugs can elicit. The first Animal Collective album, originally released in 2000 under the names of the two AC members who wrote and performed it (Avey Tare and Panda Bear), is a one-two punch of whimsy and terror. Spirit They’re Gone, in fact, doesn’t exist without the two in equal measure, as noisy and electronic as it is melodic and acoustic. Tare’s on guitar (which he plays like drums) and Bear’s on drums (which he plays like drums). The album has never sounded as slick as it does now in this remastered re-release. It goes down as smooth as a single gulp of razor blades. Also accompanying the rerub is an unreleased EP recorded around the time of the album, including “An An Angel”; a looser, more ambient version of the album cut “La Rapet” (based on Guy de Maupassant’s short story “The Devil”); and a bonkers cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” A vinyl version of this rerelease is also on the way—I haven’t yet got my hands on it, but just knowing that I won’t have to pay obscene Discogs prices to do so is plenty satisfying. —Rich Juzwiak

Watch The Mother

THE MOTHER | Jennifer Lopez | Official Trailer | Netflix

Look, I haven’t actually watched this movie yet, but I will be watching it this weekend, and I know I’m going to love it, so I’m preemptively recommending it.

It’s giving Lila & Eve and Peppermint and Terminator 2 and Widows and Enough—all movies about moms who want revenge or justice or what have you, two of which happened to star JLo. This is a ridiculous action movie subgenre that is almost as good as the large-man-protects-small-girl action subgenre. It celebrates JLo in peak form, angry and running around with a gun, which is a much better JLo movie trope than JLo getting married—although I will allow that Shotgun Wedding featured JLo getting married but also JLo angry and running around with a gun, and therefore was a whole lot of fun.

Anyway. The Mother will be mothering this weekend, and I can’t wait to talk to people about it after. —Sarah Rense

Watch The Other Two Season 3

The Other Two Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

Television’s best show about how money and fame can tear a family apart or bring them closer is back on air, and it’s imperative everyone watch. No, I’m not talking about Succession, though I’m also clinically addicted to that show. Rather, The Other Two Season 3, now on HBO (Max?). For the uninitiated, the show follows the two much older siblings of a Justin Bieber-esque breakout tween star (who’s now aged into young adulthood) and the siblings’ mother turned daytime talkshow host (played by Molly Shannon). As a unit and individually, they grapple with their own unreached ambitions and a show biz industry that shows them no love.

The Other Two’s creators are former SNL head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly, and it features some of the funniest writing on television today. Watch it! —Kady Ruth Ashcraft

Buy tickets to A Doll’s House

If six Tony nominations isn’t enough to convince you to go see A Doll’s House on Broadway, starring Jessica Chastain, then maybe my personal testimonial will do it. In short, Chastain is amazing. I suppose that isn’t any surprise, given her multiple Oscar nominations, but seeing that caliber of actor perform in person is a special experience. The staging itself is unusual and creative, if extremely sparse. There is minimal blocking and there are no props, but the elements of the set that do exist are used both subtly and to their full effect. Henrick Ibsen’s original dialogue has been updated by playwright Amy Herzog with remarkable dexterity, and the other performers—including Succession darling Arian Moayed—match Chastain’s vulnerable charisma with their own nuance.

The play is a limited engagement and runs only through Saturday, June 10, but as of Friday afternoon, tickets were available for nearly every performance until then (for both matinees and evenings). If you live in New York, or are coming sometime between now and then, get your butt to the Hudson Theatre. Even better, if your mom is a theater-goer who lives in or is soon visiting New York, get her a pair of tickets for Mother’s Day. —Nora Biette-Timmons

Watch Alias

Image for article titled The TV Matchmakers and Movie Mothers That Got Us Through the Week
Photo: Norman Jean Roy, Carin Baer, Mitchell Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content (Getty)

Earlier this week, I found out that Jennifer Garner’s children are uninterested in viewing her past work. While I get why a number of her more family-fare flicks might be too babyish for the Garner-Affleck children, I was surprised they’re only interested in watching Ben’s oeuvre. Yes, Ben Affleck has some Academy Awards. And yes, he got to introduce one of his sons to his favorite YouTuber after announcing the celebrity basketball match at All-Star Weekend because of Air synergy. But Alias—the spy thriller television show that made Garner famous in the early 2000s—is better than every Boston accent Ben wants to throw at us.

Garner does incredible stunt work, wears the hell out of every wig they glue to her head, and saves the world from a criminal syndicate pretending to be the CIA! Alias series creator J. J. Abrams truly walked so Shonda Rhimes could run with Scandal.

Stream Alias!!!!! And drop your favorite Garner wig in the comments. —Caitlin Cruz

Watch Thor: Ragnarok

Image for article titled The TV Matchmakers and Movie Mothers That Got Us Through the Week
Screenshot: Disney

The latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie has Marvel fans debating whether it presents the greatest Marvel villain of all time: a creepy mad scientist racing to invent the perfect species, and experimenting on and destroying untold numbers of living beings until he gets there. It’s a perfectly enjoyable movie with a respectably evil supervillain, but other than, say, Thanos, the indisputable best Marvel villain is Hela, the goddess of death who terrorizes Thor and Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Thor, supposedly the mightiest Avenger, comes nowhere near even getting a scratch on her, and only manages to “defeat” her by destroying the entirety of Asgard. Fun stuff! But on top of all of that, she’s randomly portrayed by Cate Blanchett in possibly the baddest Marvel costume of all time, paired with a giant, evil pet dog and endlessly entertaining one-liners. It just feels like the right weekend to enjoy a good supervillain, IMO! —Kylie Cheung

