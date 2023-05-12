The Last Thing He Told Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
I wasn’t immediately drawn to start this show because the reviews were meh and the Rotten Tomatoes score was low. (Both of which, of course, can always be wrong—and in this case, they absolutely were.) Then I saw a tweet that said something like, “If you’re not watching this what are you even doing?” so I watched the first episode (I’m easily influenced). Before I knew it, it was 12:45 a.m. and I’d blown through the five available episodes—which was the only way I was able to close my computer to go to sleep. (The latest episode drops today and I cannot wait to get home to watch it!!!!!!!)
Based on the novel by Laura Dave, starring Jennifer Garner, and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company (and streaming on Apple TV+), The Last Thing He Told Me lives in the same universe as shows like The Undoing, Little Fires Everywhere (another Witherspoon production), Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, and Mare of Eastdown: essentially, a strong woman protagonist trying to untangle a huge secret about a husband/ex-husband/lover/guy while also raising and/or protecting a kid from the truth. So if you’re into that genre, I can’t recommend this show enough. The plot’s kept me hooked, the twists have surprised me and, above all else, Garner is fucking incredible in it. —Lauren Tousignant