Jewish Matchmaking | Official Trailer | Netflix

As a Hot Jewish Girl who someday hopes to find her “bashert” or soulmate, I lapped up Netflix’s latest reality show Jewish Matchmaking in two sittings like a cat with a packet of Churu (cat owners know). In the vein of Indian Matchmaking, which I have also watched in its entirety, the series follows matchmaker and dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom as she works with a catchall of Jewish singles to help them find their life partners—or, at least, get them on the right path. Unlike some other Netflix shows about Jews, this one is successful in capturing the fullness of the Jewish diaspora and its subsequent cultures: from those who lovingly describe themselves as Jew-ish and Ashkenazi Jews to observant Orthodox Jews and Sephardic Jews.

The show’s cast is most notably comprised of charming, quirky, and whip-smart Jewish women, who are quick to put fuckboys in their rightful place. Despite gentile women’s adoration of NJBs or Nice Jewish Boys, we also get to see the other side of the spectrum. EJBs ( or Entitled Jewish Boys) are undeserving schlumps who demand blonde Israeli women with light eyes who can speak Hebrew (this is more or less a unicorn, though Aleeza somehow finds a dream woman who fits the description). One EJB on the show remarks that he does not like Jewish women with curly hair— though many Ashkenazi Jews have curly hair. Weird! It’s almost as if they hate Jewish women! EJBs aside, the show’s chronicling of the romantic process is addictive and heartwarming, featuring quippy pieces of advice from Aleeza like “date ’em till you hate ’em.” Team Dani forever. —Emily Leibert