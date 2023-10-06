The SZA Profile, Culture Podcasts, and Distinctive Books That Got Us Through the Week

Advertisement

This story has it all: a female villain, a terrifying premise, international travel, goat sheds—and, most horrifying of all, it’s true.

Stephanie Nolan, the New York Times global health reporter, tells The Daily host how, after the near eradication of malaria, the mosquitos (already considered the deadliest animal in the world) have adapted and it’s...not great. Sometimes it’s nice to take a break from all the well-covered horrors of the world to learn about new horrors you weren’t already scared of, you know?



In Africa, a new mosquito, Anopheles, or Steve—which is what entomologists are calling her (yes, her; only female mosquitoes bite since they need protein for their eggs)—is wreaking havoc on the decades of progress made against mosquito-borne diseases, especially malaria. Steve loves the heat, dry places, wet places...basically, if Steve wasn’t a bug infecting people with a deadly disease, she’d be kind of a badass. Malaria, which used to be a disease found primarily in rural Africa, is now spreading through big cities, where health systems aren’t equipped to respond quickly enough. (A few years ago, roughly a dozen or so residents would be infected in a given city annually; now in some places, it’s thousands.)

Luckily, Nolan says she doesn’t think the situation is hopeless—but you should listen yourself to learn why. —Lauren Tousignant