After a thrilling WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday, it was anyone’s guess who would be crowned the game’s Most Valuable Player. Would it be Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 19 in her first All-Star game and won the Skills Competition title? Would it be Sylvia Fowles with a monster dunk in her final All-Star game? Or maybe Candace Parker, who hit an amazing four-pointer in the final minutes in front of her home crowd?

But All-Star newcomer Kelsey Plum, who scored 30 points and tied the record for an All-Star Game debut, ultimately nabbed the trophy. A very small, almost miniature trophy. A trophy that is so tiny and delicate, Plum actually looks kind of stressed holding it.

It’s unfortunately not surprising, but still so silly to give the professional athlete who played the best in the game showcasing the best professional athletes something that looks like it’d be given to the winner of a middle school spelling bee. After two hours of incredible athleticism, Plum got a dainty little cup for being one of the best in her profession.

I, for one, am sick of the disrespect, so I’m using my bloggy pulpit to call attention to at least this one injustice. Here is a slideshow of things that are bigger than the award given to one of the WNBA’s top athletes.

