The league’s investigation was comprised of “interviews with 33 people and a review of numerous texts, emails and other documents,” per the release.

Advertisement

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement that the league must “uphold the values of integrity and fairness” to “create a level playing field” in the league, adding, “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

The WNBPA, the players’ union, is unhappy with the league’s punishments, according to a statement released on Tuesday. “The League had an opportunity to send a clear message that it abides by and protects the provisions of the CBA, particularly those that we were most proud of — the provisions meant to support player parents,” the union’s statement reads. “Today’s decision regarding penalties, however, misses the mark.”

Advertisement

The Aces are the defending champions and will also lose their first-round draft pick in 2025. This is the first time this has been done in league history, according to the players’ union. The team was found to be made “promises of impermissible benefits” under the CBA when negotiating Hamby’s contract extension, the league said. As Hamby put in her statement: “I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on.”

Advertisement

The Aces were also subject to other questionable conduct charges at this time. “During the course of the investigation, several individuals raised additional concerns about the conduct of the Aces during the most recent free agency period. The investigation was not able to substantiate any of those additional concerns,” the league said.

The WNBA season kicks off on Friday, and the Aces’ first game is Saturday afternoon. 