The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

I stopped watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a few seasons back. I was burned out on the spectacle of it. I think others petered off as well—for a minute there, you could score social media points by disavowing it, and others rightly called out how it stars a non-Jewish person as a Jew and gets Jewish culture “wrong.”

What I will say is that last month, I picked up where I had left off and stuck around until the series finale, which dropped on Prime last week, and I am glad I did. In its last season, the cast and crew lean harder into the spectacle—the sets are massively impressive, there’s a musical number, the costumes astound—and it is newly magical. Just as magical is the chemistry Midge maintains with Lenny Bruce (a perfectly rendered character), as well as a new guy: Gordon Ford, a late-night show host played by Reid Scott with a slightly more tortured, smoldering take on his “hot asshole” thing from Veep (whew). And unfortunately, I will always carry a torch for Midge’s charming, cheating ex-husband Joel—and so will she!

I guess my point is: The final season of Maisel is enchanting and also horny. I laughed and yes, I did sob (thanks for that, Tony Shahloub). But its final note is one of deep, lasting friendship, the kind in which we find peace. —Sarah Rense