The Saga of Jessica Alba's Eye Contact on the Beverly Hills, 90210 Set Is Just Getting Started

Image : Getty

It’s time once again to dig back into the Great “Was Jessica Alba Allowed to Make Eye Contact on 90210 Or What” Debate that has tormented us for nearly two weeks now. Joel Feigenbaum, who directed Alba during her brief stint on the show as a teen mom named Leanne, brings us this vital information, via Us:



“I had not [heard that rule about no eye contact]. I had not, but I’m not saying … it’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not,” Feigenbaum said on the Monday, October 12, episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast. “I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast and I can’t even imagine — the only other people it might have been, an AD (assistant director) or maybe somebody in the makeup and hair trailer. I don’t doubt that she heard that somehow, but I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway.”

Like Jason Priestly before him, Feigenbaum is unable to confirm whether Alba was given this directive or not. Maybe someone in the hair and makeup trailer? Who?! But there’s more:

“She may have heard that somehow. Who knows? It could have been maybe even before she ever came to 90210, before she was even cast in the part. For all I know, somebody else was messing with her, but to my knowledge, that certainly wasn’t a rule on the set by any means,” he added. “All of the regular cast was extremely friendly and really open to the guest stars. … All of them are very easy [to work with].”

Short of building a time machine, the only way to solve this mystery is to track down every single person associated with the production of the episodes in which Alba appeared and force them to testify. Eye contact tracing, if you will. [Us Weekly]

Not much to dissect here: Ariana Grande can’t wait to give us her new album this month.



There are only two weeks left in October so looks like that sucker will be dropping pretty soon! Unless she’s lying, but I don’t think such a cruel practical joke is even legal right now. [Twitter]

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj maybe be cooking up a collaboration.

Lil Xan is being sued for pulling a man on a guy amid a dispute about...Tupac.