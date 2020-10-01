Jessica Alba Says She Wasn't Allowed To Make Eye Contact With the Cast on Beverly Hills, 90210

Photo : Michael Loccisano / Staff ( Getty Images )

On a recent episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” the web series where celebrities get interviewed while eating increasingly hot chicken wings, actress Jessica Alba talked about an early role in her career, guest-starring as a pregnant teenager on the popular ‘90s teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. According to Alba, she was told that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with the cast while she was on set, even while shooting scenes with them.



“I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them. It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”

This is far from the first story of actors having a “no eye contact rule”—reportedly, crew members were instructed to “avoid making eye contact” with Leonardo DiCaprio while the actor was shooting the 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. While it’s common knowledge that Beverly Hills, 90210 was a set with much more than its fair share of drama, Alba’s reports of a potential “no eye contact” reminds us that the set full of superstars also had more than its fair share of egos. [Page Six]

On Thursday, a judge rejected a request from Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young for the rapper to pay her $1.5 million for various expenses, including security, as Young has been receiving death threats. The judge also dismissed Young’s request to expedite the process of Dre paying Young $5 million for her lawyer’s fees.

Part of the reason the judge dismissed Young’s request was because she had a security team that Dre was paying for that she had let go. However, Young said that she wanted the money to hire her own security, claiming that Dre had been controlling and had warned her that he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. That type of behavior wouldn’t be shocking, considering Dre’s history of abuse allegations, both from his ex-fiancée Michel’le and from hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes.

When the judge dismissed Young’s request, he also commented that he’s working on more important domestic violence and custody cases, and her case isn’t nearly as serious. He also said that if Dre was being controlling, Young could file a restraining order against him. As if it’s that simple to take legal action against a rich, famous, and powerful man, especially one with a history of violence against wom en. After all, there is a mountain of evidence that police departments willfully refuse to investigate sexual assault cases, and research suggests that the romantic partners of police officers experience domestic violence at significantly higher rates than the general population. But just file a restraining order, I guess. [Complex]

