Dirt Bag

Okay, Maybe Jessica Alba Was Allowed to Make Eye Contact With the Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210

meganreynolds
Megan Reynolds
Filed to:JESSICA ALBA
JESSICA ALBABeverly Hills 90210JASON PRIESTLY
4
Illustration for article titled Okay, Maybe Jessica Alba iWas/i Allowed to Make Eye Contact With the Cast of iBeverly Hills, 90210/i
Image: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Less than a week ago, Jessica Alba told the man who hosts the show with the spicy wings that when she did a guest appearance on Beverly HIlls, 90210, she was told that she could not make eye contact with the cast. Interesting! Not implausible. I believed it then and I still believe it now, even though Jason Priestley is telling me otherwise.

Advertisement

The man formerly known as Brandon Walsh told the hosts of KiSS 92.5s The Roz & Mocha Show (I’m assuming he spoke to either Roz and/or Mocha) that, “Don’t look at the stars of the show’ was never an edict that came down on our show. I don’t know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us.” When further pressed by the hosts about whether someone in his inner circle of handlers might have made that request unbeknownst to him, Priestley seemed to suggest that it was possible, but wouldn’t say for sure.

Interesting! Very curious. Here’s what else the nice Canadian had to say:

“Apparently somebody did because they thought that was a thing to do,” Priestley said. “I don’t know what Jessica Alba’s experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly I never would have made her feel that way.”

“I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcome,” he continued. “I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew that this was a place where we wanted them to succeed because I’d been on enough sets as a guest star, and I always appreciated it when the regulars on the set came and made me feel that way.”

Advertisement

Okay, so someone maybe definitely might have told Jessica Alba that the young-at-the-time stars of a very popular teen soap opera didn’t want to be looked at by peons like Jessica Alba. I don’t know why Jessica Alba would lie. I also don’t know why Jason Priestley would lie. You know who I do think might lie? Maybe? Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, but in this scenario, when I say “lie, I really mean “conveniently forget some things because of the cruel passage of time.” See below:

“Tori, did you — I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?” Garth asked Spelling.

“Why’s it all about you?” Spelling, 47, responded with a laugh.

“Well, because I had all the scenes with her,” Garth said. “Like, if anybody was, you know, didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me. But I don’t remember, because I have the world’s worst memory.”

Okay! What is the truth?! Is Jessica Alba lying? Is anyone? What does truth mean to you? [People]

Quick question: do you know who Morgan Wallen is? If so, could you do me a solid and ask him to not press all up on strangers in crowded bars, especially not a week or so before he is slated to appear as the musical guest on SNL?

Advertisement

Wallen won The Voice and is supposed to be the musical guest on this week’s episode, but someone at Vulture unearthed some video of this man gallivanting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, carefree, maskless, living it UP.

Advertisement

Roll tide, I guess???

Wallen, unfortunately, is kind of hot, and I’m not happy about it, but his hotness doesn’t excuse this sort of behavior! As we enter Season 2 of Pandemic: Can We All Just Be Decent?, it’s pointless to hop up on a lil’ soapbox and yell at people for not acting right. However, Wallen and his possible germs are still set to appear on SNL! There are other people involved! Everyone’s decisions affect everyone else! Ahh!!! [Vulture]

  • Congrats to Kelly Rowland, who is expecting another baby. [Hollywood Life]
  • Remember when Perez Hilton and John Mayer (?) kissed?? It was when he was dating Jessica Simpson, I guess? I don’t remember this, but everyone involved certainly does. [Page Six]
Megan Reynolds

Senior Writer, Jezebel

