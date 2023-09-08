The Maine Lobsterman and Olivia Rodrigo Music That Got Us Through the Week

EXTRACTION 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

“High-octane” is a phrase used way too often to describe action movies, so trust that I do not say this lightly: Extraction 2 is high-fucking-octane. Higher octane than even the first Extraction movie, which was chock full of the stuff, so much so that the protagonist literally died at the end.

The stunt work in Extraction 2 is incredible to behold; you could call it art if that didn’t offend any nonviolent sensibilities you might hold. Then again, if you’re against violence, definitely do not watch this movie. And in this sequel, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler takes on a bit of softness, as he’s tasked with helping his ex-wife’s sister flee her abusive Georgian mobster husband, who’s locked her and her kids up in jail with him. The premise is intense , but rescuing family and finding redemption looks good on Tyler. So does body armor.

(And please excuse my tardiness; this sequel came out in June, during a span of months after I had been booted from one borrowed Netflix account and was still scrambling to lock down another free workaround. Bastards.) —Sarah Rense