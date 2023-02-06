The Idaho Murder Suspect Already Has a Fervent Admirer Sending Him Letters

Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in the gruesome quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho, has already followed in the footsteps of many a serial killer and gained a passionate admirer in a single mother from Kentucky.

“My love interest…is named Bryan and is accused of murder, and I just wish to connect with him above anyone else,” Brittney Hislope wrote on Facebook. The post is just one in a bizarre—often rambling and nonsensical—series wherein she claims the alleged murderer is her “divine masculine counterpart,” “twinflame,” and “true love.”

Her public posts about Kohberger appear to begin on January 2, days after he was arrested. In an early post, she uses astrology to empathize with his circumstances: “But even without me knowing certain things about fellow Scorpios that make me feel certain ways, I’ve still throughout my life had a healthy confidence and self love, as well as felt spiritually broken and had my spirit and ego bruised.”

“I don’t know if Bryan is or was single when he supposedly committed the murders, but I wonder if he and I ever would’ve met if he would’ve liked me and if we could’ve connected well, and if we did and if he did in fact commit those murders, it doesn’t mean he would’ve hurt me and been abusive, although I don’t personally know him and his temperament,” Hislope writes in a 2,500 word post on January 4.

Recent posts indicate Hislope has written “lengthy” letters to the suspected murderer, who’s currently in jail without bail. “People can speculate about why I say the things about Bryan that I do, and why I want to write him letters, and some of their speculation can be incorrect, but I know it’s because of genuine feelings for him and with me being deprived of a love and sex life for so long, and only wanting one with someone I truly want wholeheartedly, with my feelings for Bryan I’ve had to be true to myself in reaching out to him.”

In the wake of the grisly murders which claimed the lives of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin, investigators said Kohberger had messaged one of the victims several times on Instagram, and a woman on TikTok claimed she pretended to be ill to end a date with him. None of this, however, seems much of a concern to Hislope.

Of course, history shows Hislope is not the first woman to become infatuated with a serial killer. Just this year, as the Netflix miniseries, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, wracked up views, a startling number of women—predominantly white—thirsted over the cannibalistic murderer online. Ted Bundy, another notorious serial killer, received hundreds of love letters in prison. There’s a word for the puzzling condition of lusting after violent mass murderers and cult leaders: “hybristophilia,” defined as “a sexual attraction to people who’ve committed extraordinary crimes.”

It was only a matter of time before Kohberger gained his first public admirer, but it would be great for this woman to be the last.