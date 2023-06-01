Second, all of the images shown of Kylie and Timothée are so blurry that for a moment I was convinced my eyesight was going. Their faces are either completely or partially blurred in each shot, except for one in which the couple both appear to be wearing tie-dye and the man’s nose is rather bright and prominent.

Page Six says a source told them in April that the duo are “not serious,” but reports they are now spending “every day together.” Paparazzi, who have been following the pair religiously, say Jenner has even been staying at Chalamet’s mansion in Beverly Hills “upwards of six days a week.”

Very cool, if true. In theory, very happy for y’all. But for the time being, if seeing is believing, well, I can’t see shit. Hopefully, someone will change my mind with a nice, unpixelated image soon.