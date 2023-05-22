Scott is also an Evangelical Christian who’s preached abstinence until marriage throughout his career. When he first ran for Congress at age 30, he declared himself a proud virgin and said he follows the Ten Commandments; but after 16 years in public service, despite still being a bachelor at age 46, he admitted to reporter that he’d since abandoned his pledge of abstinence—both pieces of information about his sex life that no one really ever needed to know.

Advertisement

In 2022, Scott clashed with the two other Black members of the Senate on the issue of voting rights, arguing that he exists as evidence that that people of color are not being systematically disenfranchised in this country. It is “hard to deny progress,” he said, when two Black senators “come from the Southern states which people say are the places where African American votes are being suppressed.”

No one would deny that Scott has broken a barrier as the first Black Republican elected to the House from South Carolina. But his policies consistently, loyally support white patriarchal power.