You’ve heard about dressing for the job you want? When you're married to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), you dress for the job your husband wants.

By
Susan Rinkunas
Image for article titled Casey DeSantis Is Clearly Auditioning To Be FLOTUS
Photo: Associated Press (AP)

I feel deeply in my bones that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is running for president in 2024. He’s constantly subjecting his constituents to policies that line up with all of Republicans’ favorite culture war issues: abortion, immigration, children’s books, and trans kids who want to play sports or just continue to exist.

Another extremely obvious tell? His wife’s wardrobe lately. Casey DeSantis has been drenching herself in gold, bright American flag red, and so many capes—all topped off with the glow of weaponized white female grievance. At her husband’s second inauguration in January, Casey’s attempt to channel Jackie Kennedy was entirely unsubtle—if also fairly successful.

Casey is a former TV anchor and producer whom Politico has described as “unquestionably the most important person influencing DeSantis’ policy and political operations...She is the governor’s closest confidant and has more sway than any other adviser.” Some have even called her “co-governor” of the state, according to a profile published in Insider.

If the couple has bigger political dreams, Casey is definitely in on it. These are the wardrobe choices of someone auditioning to be first lady.

Take a look and tell me you don’t think he’s announcing in the next few months.

Gold Dress No. 1

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage, after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Ron, Casey and the children DeSantis on election night, after he won reelection in November.
Photo: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell (AP)

This look from Ron’s November Election Night party is what first tipped me off that he’s going to run for president. The ruched gold one-shoulder dress screams “I want to reference the Statue of Liberty, but without all that ‘welcoming to poor people’ stuff.”

Straight Jackie O Cosplay (and Cape No. 1)

Image for article titled Casey DeSantis Is Clearly Auditioning To Be FLOTUS
Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky (AP)

This is what she wore to Ron’s inauguration in January. Ma’am, you’re in Tallahassee. But she got the headlines she likely wanted, like this one from Insider: “Casey DeSantis appeared to channel Jackie Kennedy’s and Melania Trump’s style at Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration as Florida governor.”

Gold Dress No. 2

For the inauguration party, she changed into this gold tea-length dress with matching pumps. It’s giving “cocktail party in the Rose Garden with my husband’s richest campaign donors.”

One-Shoulder Red Jumpsuit to a Debate

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, center, applauds during a debate between her husband, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former Gov. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., at the Sunrise Theatre, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Casey DeSantis clapping for her husband during a debate in October.
Photo: Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP (AP)

This neckline and color plus false eyelashes at a governor’s debate is giving “can we get this over with and move into the White House” energy.

Somber Peplum Dress to Survey Hurricane Damage

Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis, Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
The DeSantises and the Bidens survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian in October.
Photo: Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP (AP)

Here she is with the actual first lady, Jill Biden. This is what I call Casey’s Kate Middleton look.

Hot Pink and Heels to Football Game

Wearing hot pink and stilettos to a football game while flanked by your kids? Huge “I’m applying to be America’s sexed-up mom” energy.

Advertisement

Cape No. 2

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd of supporters with his wife, Casey DeSantis, before the start of his speech at the Keep Florida Free Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
The DeSantises in August.
Photo: Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP (AP)

You’re trying to broadcast “political royalty” with these capes—we get it!

Belted Sheath Dress

A wide belt over a sheath dress is straight out of the 2008 Michelle Obama playbook. And of course, it’s red.

Advertisement

Cape No. 3, More Fucking Red

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, accompanied by first lady Casey DeSantis, center right, on Tuesday, May 12, 2022, at the Don Soffer Clinical Research Center in Miami/
In May 2022.
Photo: Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald via AP (AP)

Yes, this a different red cape-sleeve dress—check the inset waistband and lack of bows on the shoulders.

Upstaging Actual FLOTUS

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., left, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., third from left, his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, second from left, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, his wife Casey DeSantis, third from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, stand as President Donald Trump speaks to a Venezuelan American community at Florida Ocean Bank Convocation Center at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Ms. DeSantis, front and center, flanked by, from left to right: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), her husband, and then-first lady Melania Trump, during a Donald Trump speech in Miami in February 2019.

It’s certainly a choice to go for bold, wide stripes, an updo, and dark lipstick when you know you’re going to be standing next to the first lady (and she’s in a day dress).

Cape No. 4 (LOL) and Stilettos

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he arrives at Tyndall Air Force Base to view damage from Hurricane Michael, and attend a political rally, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. His wife, Casey DeSantis watches at left.
Here we are at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida in May 2019.
Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci (AP)

If she had blonde hair, I’d swear this was Ivanka Trump.

Has She Ever Considered Wearing Red

In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, right, and his wife Casey wave to supporters at his campaign party in Orlando, Fla.
Photo: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack (AP)

Casey is not new to this aspirational first lady vibe—here’s what she wore the night Ron won the governor’s mansion for the first time in 2018. Five years! That’s how long she’s been dressing the part! I shudder to think what will happen to that marriage if Ron doesn’t win that dang primary and fulfill this woman’s destiny.

