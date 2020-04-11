The Charges Against Harvey Weinstein Keep Rolling In

Harvey Weinstein Image : Getty Images

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in prison, has had a new charge added to the case currently being built against him in Los Angeles. On Friday, LA prosecutors added a count of felony sexual battery by restraint to the two other allegations of sexual assault that were already on record.



Initially, the accuser was providing testimony as a witness to separate allegations, however, based on her interviews and the timeline of her own allegations , they are now pursuing a separate charge. And, it appears, there’s a high likelihood there will be more to come.

“As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims,” said LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey. “If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

Weinstein, who reportedly tested positive and is now recovering from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus strain, has no set timeline on when he would be transported to Los Angles to face the charges. I don’t know just how much news Weinstein is getting behind bars, but at the very least I hope he’s aware that the bad news is far from over for him.