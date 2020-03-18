The Celebrities Are Bored

A few days or a few weeks into self-isolating, it doesn’t matter—at some point, we’re all going to start feeling a little insane. Reminding yourself that you are benefitting the greater good and saving lives may help ease those anxieties, as does donating from afar, but for the most part, feeling a little antsy is par for the course. You’re not alone there. The celebrities are also bored.

Let’s take a look at just how bored, shall we?

Cardi B went on Instagram Live and set out a few demands into the universe. She wants 1.) Obama’s number, 2.) to go outside, 3.) to no be scared. Same:



Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are also spending their days on Instagram Live, this time to talk about being “gay as fuck”:

Charli XCX is keeping a quarantine diary (not a bad idea, honestly.):

Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, and Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter have pivoted to TikTok dancing, and who could blame them:

Lady Gaga is taking sultry selfies with her normie boyfriend:

Lizzo is playing her flute and sharing life-affirming mantras over crystals and incense:

Doja Cat impersonated Gary the Snail from SpongeBob SquarePants:

Ashley Tisdale relived her High School Musical glory days where high schoolers tend to congregate—on TikTok:

Drake’s draking:

Seth Rogen got high and watched Cats.

This is where I’d like to write “only in a global pandemic are celebrities actually just like us,” but they’re holed up in California mansions and they’re getting tested, even if they’re asymptomatic. Wish I could say the same for the rest of us.



Anyway, stay safe out there, xoxo!