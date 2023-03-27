Nashville Elementary School Shooting Leaves at Least 3 Children, 3 Adults Dead

A 28-year-old Nashville woman opened fire at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, killing at least three children and three adults, according to the New York Times. Police said they also killed the shooter.



The first calls for help from Covenant School, which has students from preschool through sixth grade, came around 10:15 a.m. local time. When they arrived, police heard gunshots from the second floor, where they encountered the shooter and opened fire, CNN reported. She was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m.

Five of the six victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, according to Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department.



According to CNN, Aaron said that the shooter was armed with two “assault-style” rifles and a handgun and that everyone who was shot died. The shooter’s identity has not been confirmed, and authorities initially said she “appeared to be a teenage girl.” It’s unclear whether she had a connection to the school. A full 98 percent of mass shootings are committed by men or boys, according to The Violence Project.

Covenant School is attached to Covenant Presbyterian Church and has a student body of roughly 200. There are also between 40 and 50 adults in the building on any given day, Aaron said.

The identities and ages of the victims have not yet been released to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more developments.