Taylour Paige and Zoë Kravitz Are 'a Thing,' the Latter Confirms

What a weekend for celesbianism! First, Angel Olsen debuted her partner on Instagram and publicly confirmed that she is, in fact, gay, and now Taylour Paige and Zoë Kravitz are dating apparently !



Just before midnight last night, Kravitz posted a super cute selfie of herself and the Zola star smiling beside some gorgeous body of water and captioned it “so…. this is a thing.”

My go-to news source for lesbian culture and all manner of galpal- ism, Autostraddle, says that this means the two actresses are dating, so that’s good enough for me! Congrats to the very hot couple.