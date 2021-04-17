Angel Olsen Confirms She's Gay in Cryptic New Instagram Post

Photo : Matt Cowan ( Getty Images )

Angel Olsen is gay! How do I know that? Well, let’s just say I’m quite adept at reading between the lines of seemingly indecipherable celebrity Instagram captions. Like, take these photos Olsen posted on Friday of her apparent partner, Beau Adele Thibodeaux. The caption reads: “I’m gay.” To the untrained eye, that could mean anything! But thankfully for you, my dear reader, an accomplished celebrity bloghag like myself was here to gather its underlying message and distribute its true meaning to the masses like Prometheus with the fire but with way nicer boobs and some gorgiana balayage (just got it touched up ) .



Advertisement