Alright folks, we’ve got some well-place sources sharing their perspectives on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s split.

The tea? Well, it’s... tepid.

“It’s all stupid,” a source told Page Six of the breakup. “She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing. Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddleston? Jesus Christ.”



Advertisement

Rather, they broke up because “they simply don’t have time for each other.”

A friend of The 1975, the band Healy fronts, also told TMZ that Swift was aware of Healy’s appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February, before they started dating, in which he laughed along to the hosts’ derogatory comments about Ice Spice. Many fans were disappointed in her choice of rebound and released a petition stating that they were offended by her connection to Healy, threatening to boycott her shows. But according to TMZ, their source added that Matty and Taylor are “used to the noise, and simply blocked it out.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, the singers parted ways due to their ongoing, conflicting tours—definitely not the casual racism or general edgelord tactics. Glad we got that sorted out.

Elsewhere, a video posted on Twitter on Monday shows Healy on stage with his band reacting to fans’ signs in the crowd, one of which read, “You are loved.”

Advertisement

“That was very, very kind of you,” Healy said, pointing to the sign. “I’m sure that’s alluding to…”



Advertisement

He trails off. Dramaturgically.



“As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment and I’m sure people have just been calling me a cunt relentlessly,” he continued. (That assumption is correct). “I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys. And honestly, as much as I appreciate [the sign’s message], it’s so beautiful, and I thank you. But I don’t need it, because I’ve got them.”



Advertisement

Alrighty then.