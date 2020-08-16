Taylor Swift Bravely Comes Out Against Voter Suppression

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Horrified at how obviously the President is trying to undermine November’s election? Stars… They’re just like us!



Taylor Swift voiced her disapproval for Donald Trump’s apparent systematic gutting of the United States Postal Service in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election—an election that most of us will probably have to rely on mail-in voting in order to take part in thanks to the government’s disastrous handling of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic in the United States,

“ Trump’s calculated dismantling of [the] USPS proves one thing clearly: He is well aware that we do not want him as our president,” Swift tweeted on Saturday. “ He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

“ Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in, and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” she continued. “ Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

The Sway House—a house in the Hollywood Hills where a bunch of big-name content creators live, basically to zoomers what the Zoom reboot was to millennials I guess —threw a big ol’ rager in honor of YouTuber Bryce Hall’s birthday, California’s ever- rising covid-19 case load be damned.

TMZ reports that “a lot of famous faces” and “tons of other Tiktok stars and viral personalities and even some reality TV stars” were in attendance. Harry Jowsey, Teala Dunn, Brooke Hyland, Curtis Newbill… Curtis Newbill, Melissa! That’s right, the Curtis Newbill. A veritable “who’s who of Gen Z fame,” declares TMZ . I’ll take their word for it!

Anyway, LAPD cops reportedly showed up at about 4 a.m. and broke up the party, leaving me in the unenviable position of trying to figure out which side I’m on. I hate cops and criminalization as a substitute for proper pandemic response, but I also think this party was a bad idea and am generally loathe to “give it to” young white content creators who are basically just famous for being young and white. Team no one! Let’s go with that.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 and All Stars season 3 fave Chi Chi DeVayne is in the hospital getting treated for pneumonia, Metro reports. This comes only a month after she was admitted for suspected kidney failure.

“Hey guys, I’m back in,” the Drag Race queen shared on her Instagram Story. “Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon.”

If you want to help Chi Chi out with medical bills, donate to the Cash App, PayPal, or Venmo listed in Drag Race season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon’s Instagram post below.

