Saturday Night Social: Joyce Carol Oates…Please……No Feet on Main……

If I’ve learned anything over the past 22 years of using the internet, it’s that you never—and I mean never!!—give away foot pics for free. Someone somewhere will pay good or at least adequate or perhaps simply some money for photos of your perpendicular leg terminals, so please, surrogate children for the children I cannot physically conceive: Never post a photo of your foot on social media without first cropping or blurring it out!
Apparently, Joyce Carol Oates never got the memo. The National Book Award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist tweeted a picture of her foot on Saturday without even trying to get some money from it first.
I mean, she’s like a famous lady! She probably could’ve gotten real money for that. Like, boat money! She could’ve bought a boat and called it “Joyce Carol Boat.” Just spitballing here.
Anyway, I’ll spare you the actual photo since her foot is covered in what appears to be a bunch of boils(??) and bruises(?!). “[It’s] so important to wear proper hiking shoes,” Oates captioned the pic. “Never ever walk in the woods in sandals. The instep of my left foot this morning—poison ivy? Poison oak? [I] must’ve stepped in something.”
In lieu of embedding the actual foot pic—which you can see by clicking here, you freak—I’ll instead embed this video of Marissa Cooper freaking out on The O.C., which is how yon Joyce Carol Footpic made me feel.
Thankfully, Oates says she has sought treatment that appears to be helping. “I have subsequently seen a doctor, [I] am taking antibiotics, and [I] have steroid cream.”
“Also had a tetanus shot,” she added. “Pain and itching have subsided. Moral is: proper footwear!”
I think my lesson is a better, but fine.
DISCUSSION
Hi everybody! This week ! will start out with a small brag and then ask for advice. After months of trying to do planks and barely being able to hold them for a few seconds, I can now hold a plank for a minute with only a couple of knee drops. Yay me! My friend gave me two massive squash, 1 zucchini(courgette) and one yellow squash. The problem is: I don’t have a knife bigger than a steak knife, they are to big for the spiralizer, and I don’t have a shredder. Since zoodles and zucchini bread are not possible, what else can I do with them? I thought maybe cut in half with steak knife and then boil or bake until soft and use for soups later in the year? These toddler sized veggies are mocking me!