Tana Mongeau and Those Fame-Hungry Paul Brothers Are Trying to Bamboozle You

On Sunday, controversy-obsessed YouTuber and false eyelash-wearer Tana Mongeau was photographed at Los Angeles paparazzi hotspot Joan’s on Third with controversy-obsessed YouTuber Logan Paul. Tana, who recently “broke off” her “marriage” with Paul’s brother Jake, made sure to pose for about 100 paparazzi pictures with her arms locked around Logan’s waist, often gazing deep past his dead, soulless eyes—where the tiny little mice in his brain are concocting his next viral prank slash widely criticized YouTube endeavor.

Regardless of the effort put into this particular stunt, like the after-sex sweats, the half-drank Joan’s on Third iced coffee, or those forehead kisses—I will not be bamboozled by these two! This is either an impending YouTube video in which she pranks her ex-husband-slash-boyfriend-slash-YouTube business partner, or it’s a publicity stunt meant to drum up attention around these two. She just launched a fragrance early this year, while he unveiled his pay-to-play viral marketing service for would-be influencers and YouTube trolls over the weekend.

There is a chance that these two had a torrid affair behind Jake’s back. I’d even be willing to engage with yet another viral wedding—considering the last one was never legally binding and definitely based on a shared need for attention. But I will not, under any circumstances, be bamboozled by these amateur paparazzi fiends, who didn’t have the good sense to at least stage these photos with some degree of self-awareness. Give me a long-zoom through the window of the grocery store. Pretend like you don’t want to be seen by photographers! Disguise yourselves better! Call the paparazzi on yourself anywhere else, considering the sidewalk surrounding Joan’s on Third has been a hub for this sort of foolishness since either of them has been alive. [Backgrid]

On January 17, the Tampa Bay Times reports that Taylor Swift’s dad Scott had his home burglarized by a man who “waltzed through the entrance” of his penthouse’s building. The paper claims a “struggle ensued” between the men, after which the burglar fled.

The outlet also reports that the would-be intruder had a run-in with police 20 hours before the break-in. Investigators are also unclear on whether he targeted the house, or just had the worst luck imaginable. He was later arrested on February 12. His mother informed the Times that he was likely looking up and down Tampa Bay for his wife and three children, who left him six months before the robbery. She claims that he was “lost” when he entered the penthouse and “should be charged with only trespassing.” [Tampa Bay Times]

There is something very glamorous about the photos of Bella Hadid leaving the LOVE magazine party at London Fashion Week. This could have easily been shot by Steven Meisel! [Backgrid]

