Most men have a favorite watering hole where they like to pick up women. Sometimes it’s the local dive bar. Sometimes it’s a swanky hotel lounge, like the King Cole Bar at the St. Regis. And sometimes, if you’re T.J. Holmes, the (temporarily suspended) co-host of Good Morning America’s third hour (aka GMA3), it’s the New York offices of ABC.

Following the revelation that Holmes was having a torrid affair with GMA3 co-host Amy Robach, and a second revelation that Holmes had previously had a torrid affair with ABC producer Natasha Singh, there is now a third revelation that Holmes may have had another torrid affair with “at least” (!!) one other ABC staffer. According to Page Six, multiple sources confirmed that this affair took place while Holmes was working at the network and while he was married to his wife of over a decade, Marilee Fiebig. As the old adage goes: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on… well, yeah still T.J. Holmes, probably.



On Monday, after ABC learned of Holmes’ three-year relationship with Singh and quickly soured on America’s favorite cheaters, both Holmes and Robach were booted from the third hour of the morning show and were replaced temporarily by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez. ABC News president Kim Goodwin announced later that day in a company call that the affair did not violate company policy, but that it was an “internal and external distraction.” (She failed to mention that, at least for Jezebel staffers, the distraction was a welcome one.)



“The affair was initially determined to be a personal matter, and they did not violate company policy. After more developments, the conversations went into a different direction on Monday,” an “insider” told Page Six. “He’s also a dick to producers. No one likes working with him…He yells and has the biggest ego.”



All of Page Six’s reporting—vague implications that it has been “told there are other issues as well” and anonymous sources hinting that further disciplinary action “depends on what else comes out”—suggests that we’ve yet to enter the eye of the storm on this particular scandal du’jour. We’re still on the outskirts getting slapped in the face by gusts of wind! I’m ready; throw me into the tornado, baby. Can’t wait to see who else we’re saying “Good Morning!” to.