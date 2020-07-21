Suspect in Shooting at Federal Judge's Home Wrote a 2000-Page Rant Targeting 'Feminazis,' Praising Donald Trump

Photo : Roy Den Hollander’s website

Roy Den Hollander, the suspect in the New Jersey shootings of the son and husband of federal judge Esther Salas, made a noxious name for himself decrying “feminazis” and filing lawsuits claiming discrimination against men. Den Hollander, who was found dead Sunday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, posted a lengthy, deeply racist and misogynistic screed online at the end of 2019, in which he railed against Salas, decried Barack Obama, and wrote admiringly of Donald Trump, for whom he claimed to volunteer during his election campaign.



In a more than 2,000-page document he uploaded to the Internet Archive at the end of 2019, Den Hollander targeted Salas, who was presiding over a case in which he argued the military draft discriminated against men. Den Hollander described her and other Latinas as “usually a problem” and “driven by an inferiority complex.” Salas, he wrote, was a “lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama.” He disparaged Salas’s upbringing and wrote that “affirmative action got her into and through college and law school,” and that she wanted to “convince America that whites, especially white males, were barbarians, and all those of a darker skin complexion were victims.” (In case you’re curious about the rest of Den Hollander’s deeply disturbing rant, perhaps all you need to know is that it begins with an anecdote about his mother, which describes him at four years old “looking upward at her rear end, which wasn’t bad. In her early 40s, she was still in shape and a good-looking babe,” he wrote , before describing his mother as a “Nazi Ho.”)

Den Hollander didn’t reserve his hatred only for Salas; he also attacked “feminazis” (a term he uses 659 times in the document) and anyone who i sn’t a white man. Via the Atlantic:



Along with the attacks on Salas, Den Hollander’s writings also go after President Barack Obama (who he said has an “obsession to turn America into a banana republic”), Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (who he claimed was “angry that nobody had invited her to her high school senior prom”), Hillary Clinton (whose supporters were “teary-eyed, sad-sack, PC loonies watching their power of intolerance go down the drain”), and an Obama appointee (whom he describes as part of “that Orwellian party of feminists, ethnics, Muslims, illegals and queers who think they are superior to everyone else, especially white males.”)

Unsurprisingly, Den Hollander loved Trump, and wrote that he volunteered and phonebanked during his 2016 presidential campaign . Trump, he wrote, “was telling the truth about illegal aliens” during his presidential run. Den Hollander’s support of Trump went beyond phonebanking—in 2016, he sued a group of reporters, claiming they were spreading fake news about Trump. When Trump won, he wrote of his reaction, “[T]ake that you succubi of PC totalitarianism. Every so often truth and justice win out.”

Den Hollander died by apparent suicide hours after killing Salas’s son and shooting her husband, according to law enforcement officials. But it appears Salas and her family were not the only ones he had on a potential hit list. Hollander, as several news outlets have reported, wrote recently that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and had written that “the only problem with a life lived too long under Feminizi rule is that a man ends up with so many enemies he can’t even the score with all of them.” According to the New York Times, authorities had found the name and photo of New York’s chief judge Janet DiFiore in Den Hollander’s car, and the FBI is looking into whether Den Hollander was involved in the July 11 murder of Mark Anglelucci, another prominent so-called “men’s rights activist” and attorney who was shot and killed at his home in California by a suspect similarly believed to be wearing a FedEx uniform.