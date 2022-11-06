Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will campaign with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) —literally the most unpopular senator in the country, according to Morning Consult—in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, two days before the election . Congratulations to these two walking nightmares on finding each other.

Collins, you’ll recall, has spent her entire career claiming to support abortion rights, and then delivered a crucial vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh after claiming she took him at his word when he told her he wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade. A great prank by him!

Collins said after the Dobbs opinion leaked in May that she was just absolutely shocked that Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch had lied to her about their abortion positions, forcing her to help them deliver a crushing blow to those women’s rights she’d always said she supported. “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” she said. It’s so weird that the rest of us knew exactly how Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would vote on Roe—as it was the entire reason the Federalist Society had hand-picked them for Donald Trump to nominate — while an experienced, sitting senator just had no idea. Absolutely no idea!

Anyway, these two are perfect for each other, because Oz, too, claims to be “moderate” while being a right-wing nut and is trying to have it both ways on abortion. In 2019, he was defending abortion rights; now, as a senate candidate, he says abortion at any stage of pregnancy is “ murder” and that “local political leaders” should get a say in whether people can access the procedure. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, raised $2 million in less than 24 hours after that latter comment.

I don’t know if it’s a dumber move, politically, for Oz to tie himself to Collins two days before an election or for Collins to tie herself at all to a snake-oil peddling quack TV doctor. But this match made in hell will be speaking together at an “ event focused on the economy and bringing balance to Washington” at 1 pm EST.