Last night, Politico published a leaked draft opinion showing that the Supreme Court appears ready to fully overturn Roe v. Wade, and not just uphold the 15-week ban at issue in the case. While Justice Samuel Alito wrote the draft opinion, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett all voted with him.

And now, Sen. Susan “Donald Trump has learned his lesson” Collins (R-Maine) has released a very concerned statement suggesting that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh had pulled the wool over her eyes. Collins said Tuesday : “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”

To this, we say, simply: Fuck you, Susan Collins. Fuck you for claiming to be moderate and pro-choice then choosing—yes choosing—to believe whatever lies these Federalist Society psychos spoon-fed you in your Senate office. Fuck you for reportedly greenlighting Kavanaugh before President Donald Trump even announced him as a nominee. Fuck you for saying that people were being alarmist about Kavanaugh’s crystal clear record on abortion. Fuck you for basically saying that you believe survivors, but not Christine Blasey Ford. Fuck you for voting against Amy Coney Barrett, knowing Republicans didn’t need your vote to confirm her, days before you were up for re-election in a cynical ploy to keep your job.

Fuck you for saying that a bill to codify abortion rights after the Texas six-week ban went into effect went “too far.” Fuck you for suggesting, after Kavanaugh looked pretty keen to overturn Roe in a December argument, that you’d support SOME sort of legislation that would codify Roe while not supporting the necessary step of ending the Senate filibuster.

While we’re at it: Fuck you for not voting to impeach Donald Trump because he learned “a pretty big lesson” and then fuck you again for saying he should be allowed back on Twitter if Elon Musk does, in fact, become the site’s new owner.

Today is a great day to donate to an abortion fund in Susan Collins’ (dis)honor. Also, Maine voters: Come the fuck on.