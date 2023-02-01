The Movies We Loved From Sundance This Year

In Sebastian Silva’s Rotting in the Sun, the casualness with which many queer men have sex, sometimes in full view of whoever, is captured with a candor and explicitness not seen (at least to this extent) since Frank Ripploh’s Taxi Zum Klo (1981). Try as we might, we may never return to the levels of debauchery present in the post-liberation/pre-AIDS idyll of the ‘70s, but at least now one of our movies looks like it. There are sausage parties and then there is Rotting in the Sun, in which dick is cheap, plentiful, and offered by the foot onscreen. Silva and comedian Jordan Firstman play (versions of) themselves—when they meet at the gay beach destination Zipolite in Mexico, Silva is mulling suicide while Firstman is reveling in his seemingly carefree influencer life. He demands Silva collaborate on a show with him, though his own self-absorption mitigates whatever ego-inflation Silva might derive from the request. (Upon meeting, Firstman tells him that he had just been watching Silva’s 2013 movie Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus, underlining the coincidence of running into him the day after doing so by pointing out it was a movie that “no one saw.”) The auteur-influencer tension persists as Silva parties with Firstman, who annoys the shit out of him and posts footage of the director snorting ketamine to his Instagram stories. But things turn around after Silva meets with HBO and the only idea of his they find interesting is a collaboration with Firstman. Before they can get to work, something shocking occurs to twist the dynamic yet again.

Silva juggles so much within his budgetary constraints, and the result is something that is consistently surprising and perpetually thoughtful about what power and privilege look like on the ground. Firstman boldly flaunts his obnoxiousness (as well as his dick and sexuality—he’s frequently nude and one scene begins with a dick plopping out of his mouth as he’s having group sex), but he also offers a considerable amount of charm. He embodies the kind of confidence of someone with nearly a million followers on Instagram, a kind of inherent self-possession driven by the simple fact that people can’t and won’t look away. After Infinity Pool, this was my favorite thing I watched via Sundance.