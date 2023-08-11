Suits! Sets! SAG-AFTRA Solidarity! All the Looks From Variety's Young Hollywood Party

Variety held its annual Power of Young Hollywood event Thursday night, despite the fact that much of tinseltown’s most promising talent is busy wielding their power elsewhere—namely, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) picket line. As we’ve seen, no stiff step-and-repeat can compete with a studio sidewalk these days.

Advertisement

Regardless, the magazine rolled out the white carpet for its cover girl and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Barbie’s favorite Nobel prize winner Alexandra Shipp, and soon-to-be Bottoms breakout star Rachel Sennott. There were some splashes of color, sure. Overall though, these up-and-comers brought some seriousness to the event via muted suits, zippered sets, and statement tees. Most importantly, no attendees were there to promote their upcoming projects, lest they be SCABS, and their support for the strikes was made explicitly clear.

So, in solidarity with our rising stars, here’s some striking looks pulled off by people much younger than me—only a small number of whom, I’m proud to say, I had to Google.