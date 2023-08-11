Suits! Sets! SAG-AFTRA Solidarity! All the Looks From Variety's Young Hollywood Party

Suits! Sets! SAG-AFTRA Solidarity! All the Looks From Variety's Young Hollywood Party

Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue release party gave celebs a chance to walk a red carpet without crossing the picket line. And they wore stuff!

By Audra Heinrichs
Variety held its annual Power of Young Hollywood event Thursday night, despite the fact that much of tinseltown’s most promising talent is busy wielding their power elsewhere—namely, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) picket line. As we’ve seen, no stiff step-and-repeat can compete with a studio sidewalk these days.

Regardless, the magazine rolled out the white carpet for its cover girl and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Barbie’s favorite Nobel prize winner Alexandra Shipp, and soon-to-be Bottoms breakout star Rachel Sennott. There were some splashes of color, sure. Overall though, these up-and-comers brought some seriousness to the event via muted suits, zippered sets, and statement tees. Most importantly, no attendees were there to promote their upcoming projects, lest they be SCABS, and their support for the strikes was made explicitly clear.

So, in solidarity with our rising stars, here’s some striking looks pulled off by people much younger than me—only a small number of whom, I’m proud to say, I had to Google.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney

The magazine’s covergirl went about as safe as that yawn-worthy spread (which is reminiscent to Rolling Stone circa 2002, and I mean that in the most derogatory of ways). But who am I hate on a leather bodice paired with matching silver hardware on the heels? She looks every bit the heteronormative hottie we’ve all come to know.

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy

I don’t care that Steve Lacy showed up in the go-to winter look (a black turtleneck, black trousers, and black sunglasses) of lazy girls everywhere during a summer heat-wave. I love it. And the nostril-grazing neck and sweater paws? It’s a little Didion, some light depression, and a lot of what I look forward to wearing for the next eight months.

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

The pinstripes! The Vivienne Westwood pearls! The perfectly paired-down makeup! The peekaboo midriff! This Barbie is taking it.

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott

Now, I didn’t hate this until I scrolled down to my girl’s feet. I know “what are those???” memes died in 2016, but this choice of footwear could summon them back from internet graveyard. No, really. What are they? Apart from the pair of heels one finds in the backseat of their car, of course.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

This shade of teal on Dylan Mulvaney? Heavenly. This shade—or attempts at such—on her bag, nails, and eyelids, however? Monochrome mania.

GAYLE

GAYLE

It’s giving “I didn’t have anything to wear for this so I just ran to Zara real quick.” And you know what? That’s okay! Between opening for Taylor Swift and making new music, GAYLE is one of the busiest 19-year-olds we know.

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock

I’m crazy for this suit. I’d wear this top. I’m sure I already own these boots. Now, does that mean I would I wear them all at once? Certainly not. The makeup, as to be expected for a beauty influencer, is good though!

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey

Remember that scene in Showgirls where Elizabeth Berkely’s Nomi Malone avenges the sexual assault of her best friend? The Outer Banks star is outfitted in the 2023 take on what she wore when she beat the shit out of the Jason Momoa knockoff who did it. Just in case it wasn’t clear, I mean that in the best possible way. No notes.

Armen Nahapetian

Armen Nahapetian

King. Legend. Give this kid (who was in Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid) all the roles. After the strike, obviously.

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler

Is that a yassified Fiona Apple? Nah. It’s just Maddie Ziegler giving me, a woman who is almost a decade her senior, inspiration for my next night out.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson

Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about what I’d wear should I ever be financially stable enough to afford a European vacation. It would be an ensemble as fantastical as the notion of me having money to spare—one that looks...exactly like this. Jackson’s hair and makeup is impeccable, her accessories are striking without distracting from this two piece, and frankly, I don’t even mind that the skirt could pass for a table runner at a tiki bar.

Jack Wright and James Wright

Jack Wright and James Wright

A pastel suit, painted button-up, and beaded choker? We’ve seen these looks before—even if I couldn’t immediately identify these people if someone threatened my life. Speaking of, when Hollywood’s lights are back on, can we get these TikTok twins in a Funny Games reboot?

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez

This indigo cargo set shouldn’t work—nor would it on most people—but fortunately for, Xochitl Gomez, she’s one of those annoying legends like Zendaya who can pull off most anything. No, really. Check her stats—most recently, the Barbie premiere. Best of all, though, she looks like she’s having more fun on the white carpet than anyone else.

Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola

Ever wonder what your favorite junior high language arts teacher might wear if she’d chaperoned a dance? You don’t have to. This is it. Oh, Sherry...Sherry, baby. Lose everything but the hair and makeup.

Samantha Hanratty

Samantha Hanratty

Enough said, really.

