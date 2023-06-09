Our world was on fire this week—how ‘ bout yours? Given those orange skies, we stayed indoors, and while we wouldn’t call that “quality downtime” considering the apocalyptic vibes, we were at least able to enjoy some quality content.

For this week’s Jez Recs, we’ve got an album that’ll make you think of orange skies (the good, dusky kind!) and more that we think you’ll enjoy just as much as we did. Here’s to hoping your weekend is climate-disaster-free.

And if you’d like to recommend something for next week’s edition, drop it in a comment here or email it to us at tips@jezebel.com with the subject line “Jez Recs.”