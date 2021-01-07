Somewhat Unsurprisingly, Britney Spears's Shittiest Ex-Husband Is an Anti-Masker Who Also Attended the Trump Riot

Screenshot : Facebook

Jason Alexander—the man who has eked out a living for nearly 20 years by bringing up the fact he once married Britney Spears for 55 hours when she was very young and struggling with issues that would later become evident—is not a one-trick pony. He is terrible in myriad other ways!



Chief among them is the fact that by his own report, he attended the January 6 attempts to overthrow the U.S. government in Washington D.C. Alexander, who claims on Facebook that he is a “journalist researcher at conspiracy theories and history, ” posted a photograph of himself in a Trump hat in a crowd hanging around a hot dog stand in D.C., erroneously claiming that “millions showed up” to the riots along with video of cheering crowds with a caption identifying himself as “on the Trump train” in case there was any confusion. (Jezebel has reached out to Alexander and will update if he gets back to us.)

Screenshot : Facebook

Other gems from Alexander’s public account include videos of himself incorrectly lamenting the uselessness of masks in the covid-19 era, support for Candace Owens, and flat Earth propaganda.



Yup. This all checks out against everything previously known about this person.