It turns out Lance Bass is a good person to have around when you do something stupid, like cut your own curly hair bangs or get Vegas-married for 55 hours. Poor Britney Spears did the latter back in 2004 and regretted it immediately, but luckily Bass was there to distract her...by coming out as gay. The story behind this is a real journey!

According to Page Six, Bass made this big reveal on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen the other night, telling Cohen he came out to Spears right after her infamous shotgun wedding to childhood friend Jason Alexander.

“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason, so I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing,” Bass said of Spears’ first marriage, which she had annulled just 55 hours later. “And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset.”

And how do you cheer up a friend who just made a very stupid and public error? Well:

Bass continued, “And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay,’ and it made her stop crying … She chuckled.”

Bass came out publicly in a People cover story in 2006, but it is extremely nice and early aughts nostalgia-inducing to think he told his good friend Britney Spears first, creating a far more eternal bond than that bestowed by a Vegas marriage certificate. [Page Six]

Also in Britney Spears news, it turns out Spears is not engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari. Apparently she’s been walking around with some bling on her ring finger of late, but it means NOTHING.

Despite the speculation, a source tells PEOPLE the singer, 37, is not engaged.

That settles it!

Whether or Asghari does decide to pop the question, I demand he handle Spears’s heart with care. She’s been through a lot, she is a treasure, and if he hurts her, I am certain Lance Bass will fuck his shit up. [People]