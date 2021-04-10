A Supposedly Feminist Website
Something Incredibly Obvious I Only Just Realized About Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen'

Harron Walker
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

In case you somehow missed it yesterday, Taylor Swift released her re-recording of 2008 album Fearlessthe first of many such re-recordings she has promised to put out in an effort to regain control over the first six albums in her back catalog, the masters for which former label Big Machine sold to industry demons Scooter Braun and Scott Borschetta against her wishes.

Listening to the re-recorded tracks, I’m struck by what I hear now that I didn’t hear before. There’s the richer, more mature vocals, the smarter, more nuanced arrangements, and of course the fact that “Fifteen” is definitely about a he/they. It’s so obvious. I don’t know how I didn’t see it till now. I mean, it’s right there in the lyrics! For examp:

‘Cause when you’re 15 and somebody tells you they love you

You’re gonna believe them﻿

And also examp:

And then you’re on your very first date and he’s got a car

And you’re feelin’ like flyin’﻿

I don’t know how I missed it.

Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, W, Esquire, elsewhere), here on weekends

