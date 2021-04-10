Something Incredibly Obvious I Only Just Realized About Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen'

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

In case you somehow missed it yesterday , Taylor Swift released her re- recording of 2008 album Fearless—the first of many such re-recordings she has promised to put out in an effort to regain control over the first six albums in her back catalog , the masters for which former label Big Machine sold to industry demons Scooter Braun and Scott Borschetta against her wishes.



Advertisement

Listening to the re-recorded tracks, I’m struck by what I hear now that I didn’t hear before. There’s the richer, more mature vocals, the smarter, more nuanced arrangements, and of course the fact that “Fifteen” is definitely about a he/they. It’s so obvious. I don’t know how I didn’t see it till now. I mean, it’s right there in the lyrics! For examp:

‘Cause when you’re 15 and somebody tells you they love you You’re gonna believe them﻿

And also examp :

And then you’re on your very first date and he’s got a car And you’re feelin’ like flyin’ ﻿



I don’t know how I missed it.