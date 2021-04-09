Happy Born Day to Taylor Swift's First Re-Recorded Album Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Screenshot : Instagram

Taylor Swift has finally done it. She’s taken her fans’ hands and dragged us all head first, fearless into her first fully re-recorded album, and to celebrate I am dancing in a storm in my best dress. The album, Fearless, originally dropped in 2008 and was Swift’s first album distributed by Big Machine Records, the label that would eventually go on to sell her masters to her nemeses, Scooter Braun and Scott Borshetta. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is every bit as good as it was in 2008— but made better by Swift’s matured vocal work, collaborations, and several new tracks that were cut from the original album.

Some of the original songs, like “White Horse” and “Forever and Always, ” still possess the same incomparable levels of sad girl energy that transport me immediately to my youth and literally dancing on top of a coffee table with the three white women who introduced me to Swift’s music.

But today, on this auspicious holiday, I would be remiss if I did not shame my colleagues, who woke up this morning talking about things that were not the sheer joy of listening to Taylor Swift. Like, OK I get it, someone died and Aaron Judge got injured but the fact that not a single one of them said anything to me about this day I have been waiting for since last year? Not even a group card, which is the least anyone can do! Why do I even still work here?

Anyway, Happy Taylor Swift Dropping Her First Re-Recorded Album Day to all my Swifties. May today be a fairytale and may the Stephen of your life finally notice you.

Nike doesn’t want anyone to have fun with the devil. The company has settled a lawsuit with MSCHF, the company behind the limited edition Lil Nas X Satan Shoes that were modeled after Nike’s signature Air Max 97 sneakers. The Satan Shoes featured a bronze pentagram, a red bubble under the sole that contained a minuscule amount of human blood, and “Luke 10:18" embroidered on the side of the shoe. Luke 10:18 is a bible verse that reads, “I watched Satan fall from heaven like lightning,” which isn’t the most exciting piece of Satan-related bible material but works for a sneaker.

TMZ reports that part of the settlement will require MSCHF to issue a recall of all the sneakers that were made and refund the 666 hypebeasts who ordered the sneakers. No word on how Satan is feeling about his debut sneaker collaboration being effectively canceled but we will update this blog when we find out.